Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lovejoy High School vs. South Oak Cliff High School Game - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 2 at 3:30 PM CT, Lovejoy High School is away from home against South Oak Cliff High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lovejoy vs. South Oak Cliff Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forney High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Stephenville High School at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Birdville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellville High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Southlake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.