The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Iowa?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Michigan 28, Iowa 11 Michigan has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

The Wolverines have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter and won them all.

Iowa has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (+21.5)



Iowa (+21.5) Against the spread, Michigan is 6-5-0 this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 21.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-5-1 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) A total of 10 of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 35.5 points.

There have been three Iowa games that have ended with a combined score over 35.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.6 points per game, 20.1 points more than the point total of 35.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 51.5 45.6 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 31.6 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.4 37.3 33.1 Implied Total AVG 22.6 24.8 20 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.