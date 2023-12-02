Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Saturday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:24 per game on the ice, is -5.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in one of 21 games this season.

Heiskanen has a point in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Heiskanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 13 Points 2 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

