The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) are heavy underdogs (+28.5) as they attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 120.5 points.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Texas -28.5 120.5

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas' five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 120.5 points three times.

North Texas has an average total of 127.5 in its outings this year, 7.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mean Green have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas (3-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 17.1% more often than Mississippi Valley State (3-4-0) this year.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 120.5 % of Games Over 120.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 3 60% 69.3 120.7 58.2 143.1 128.3 Mississippi Valley State 6 85.7% 51.4 120.7 84.9 143.1 141.8

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Mean Green record 69.3 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 84.9 the Delta Devils allow.

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Mississippi Valley State 3-4-0 2-2 1-6-0

North Texas vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Texas Mississippi Valley State 14-2 Home Record 4-6 10-3 Away Record 1-19 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

