The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (50%).

Rice has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50% from the field.

The Huskies are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 219th.

The Owls put up 16.3 fewer points per game (78.7) than the Huskies give up (95).

When Rice scores more than 95 points, it is 2-0.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Rice performed better at home last year, averaging 81.1 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.

The Owls gave up 73.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.5).

Rice made 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule