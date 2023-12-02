The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-3) take on the Rice Owls (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up 7.8 more points per game (65.6) than the Islanders give up to opponents (57.8).

Rice is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Texas A&M-CC is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Islanders average 65.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 59.1 the Owls give up.

Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 59.1 points.

When Rice allows fewer than 65.7 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Islanders are shooting 39% from the field, 2% higher than the Owls give up.

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)

12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46) Destiny Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Malia Fisher: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 4.6 PTS, 35 FG%

