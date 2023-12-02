The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Hintz has scored a goal in seven of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hintz has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hintz has an assist in eight of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Hintz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 18 Points 1 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

