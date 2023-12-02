Sam Burns is set to compete in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas, taking place from November 30 - December 2.

Sam Burns is set to compete in the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas. He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

Burns Odds to Win: +2200

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Burns has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in six rounds.

Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Burns has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Burns has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Burns has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -6 278 0 16 0 4 $3.9M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Burns has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Burns has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Burns finished 12th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Albany checks in at 7,449 yards, 116 yards longer than the average course Burns has played in the past year (7,333 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 69th percentile of the field.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Burns was better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Burns carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Burns did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Burns' 12 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the tournament average (9.5).

At that last outing, Burns' showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.8).

Burns finished the TOUR Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

