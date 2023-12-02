Saturday's game at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for SFA, who are favored by our model.

The Ladyjacks head into this matchup on the heels of an 80-67 victory against Tarleton State on Wednesday.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 74, Abilene Christian 67

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks beat the Rice Owls in a 67-56 win on November 25. It was their best victory of the season.

SFA has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 118) on November 25

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 208) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 335) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG% Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Destini Lombard: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Zoe Nelson: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 79.0 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

