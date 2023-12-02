The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 8.0 more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.8).

Abilene Christian has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

SFA's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Ladyjacks average 79.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 63.2 the Wildcats allow.

SFA has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

This year the Ladyjacks are shooting 40.8% from the field, the same percentage as the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats shoot 41.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Ladyjacks allow.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 54.8 FG% Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.5 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Destini Lombard: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Zoe Nelson: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 27.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

SFA Schedule