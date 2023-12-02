The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Texans sit at 219th.

The Texans record 68.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 80 the Vaqueros allow.

Tarleton State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 17.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Texans gave up 60.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.3.

At home, Tarleton State averaged 2.7 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (3.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (28.2%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule