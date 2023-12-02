The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

  • The Texans make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games Tarleton State shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Texans sit at 219th.
  • The Texans record 68.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 80 the Vaqueros allow.
  • Tarleton State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 17.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Texans gave up 60.6 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 74.3.
  • At home, Tarleton State averaged 2.7 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (3.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (28.2%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Austin Peay W 66-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 59-40 JSerra Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ SFA W 68-66 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Wisdom Gym
12/5/2023 Hardin-Simmons - Wisdom Gym
12/12/2023 Sterling (KS) - Wisdom Gym

