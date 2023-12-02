Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Tarrant County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boles High School at Bethesda Christian School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
