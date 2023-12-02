The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.

The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).

TCU has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU posted 77.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than on the road (76.3).

At home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule