How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game win run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- In games TCU shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.
- In home games, TCU made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
