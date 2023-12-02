How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, winners of four in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 74th.
- The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
- TCU has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU put up 77.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged in road games (72.4).
- At home, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
- In home games, TCU sunk 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
