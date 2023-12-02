Two hot squads meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last year, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

