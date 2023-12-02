How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively TCU fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better in home games last year, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
