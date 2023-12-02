TCU vs. Georgetown: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-11.5)
|155.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|TCU (-11.5)
|154.5
|-720
|+490
TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- TCU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.
- Georgetown has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
