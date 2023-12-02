Saturday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) and Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) matching up at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 82-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

TCU vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 82, Georgetown 71

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-10.5)

TCU (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Georgetown has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 3-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Hoyas' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 93.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (36th in college basketball).

The 37.0 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 55th in college basketball, 11.5 more than the 25.5 its opponents collect.

TCU makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (161st in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.2 per game at 32.0%.

TCU has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.6 per game, committing 12.7 (230th in college basketball) while forcing 18.3 (fourth in college basketball).

