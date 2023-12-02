Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Seguin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Seguin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:36 on the ice per game.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Seguin has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 21 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 50% that Seguin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Seguin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.