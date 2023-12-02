Saturday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 79, UT Arlington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-7.3)

Grand Canyon (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Grand Canyon has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Arlington, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Antelopes are 2-2-0 and the Mavericks are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a +9 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and are giving up 75.9 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball.

The 39.0 rebounds per game UT Arlington accumulates rank 21st in the country, 10.7 more than the 28.3 its opponents pull down.

UT Arlington makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (154th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make, at a 37.6% rate.

UT Arlington loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 14.0 (313th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

