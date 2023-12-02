Saturday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with Grand Canyon securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their last time out, the Mavericks lost 94-76 to Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 71, UT Arlington 63

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' signature win this season came in an 87-76 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25.

UT Arlington has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Mavericks have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Taliyah Clark: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Hannah Humphrey: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are being outscored by 16.2 points per game with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) and allow 83.9 per contest (350th in college basketball).

