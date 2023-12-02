The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Texans have allowed to their opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 51st.

The Vaqueros' 73.3 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 64 the Texans allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 64 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (71.3) last season.

The Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 85.2 away.

UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule