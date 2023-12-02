The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) bring a six-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Tarleton State Texans (1-4), who have lost four straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans average just 0.7 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Vaqueros allow (71.3).

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.6 points.

The Vaqueros average just 4.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Texans allow (63.2).

The Vaqueros shoot 36.5% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Texans allow defensively.

The Texans make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 36.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Iyana Dorsey: 17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

17.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Mele Kailahi: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule