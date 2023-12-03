The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 50% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.
  • The Bluejays put up 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).
  • Creighton has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
  • Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
  • The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • Nebraska is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up 79.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Creighton performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (75.2).
  • At home, Nebraska drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

