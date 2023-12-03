The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sam Houston vs. Lamar matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Lamar Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-11.5) 148.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-11.5) 148.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Lamar has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover once.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Sam Houston has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

In the Bearkats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.