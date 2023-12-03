Follow your fantasy players, prop bets or just kick back and enjoy the fun in Week 13 of the NFL season with NFL RedZone. Follow along and catch every touchdown from every game of today's slate, plus get coverage of key drives, highlights of big plays and everything you need to stay on top of the busy day of football. Find out all about the games you can expect to see today by reading the article below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-2)
Total: 33.5
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-5)
Total: 39.5
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)
Total: 41
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-9)
Total: 49.5
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Colts (-1)
Total: 42
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 47.5
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-4.5)
Total: 47
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 36.5
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-4)
Total: 40.5
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 47.5

