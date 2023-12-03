Today's Premier League slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Aston Villa squaring off against AFC Bournemouth.

You can find information on live coverage of today's Premier League action right here.

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa is on the road to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-105)

Aston Villa (-105) Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+255)

AFC Bournemouth (+255) Draw: (+295)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion journeys to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-135)

Chelsea FC (-135) Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+330)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+330) Draw: (+320)

Watch West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace travels to face West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: West Ham United (+100)

West Ham United (+100) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+280)

Crystal Palace (+280) Draw: (+250)

Watch Liverpool FC vs Fulham

Fulham travels to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-400)

Liverpool FC (-400) Underdog: Fulham (+900)

Fulham (+900) Draw: (+600)

Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur journeys to take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-360)

Manchester City (-360) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+800)

Tottenham Hotspur (+800) Draw: (+550)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.