The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) face the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 314th.
  • The Lions record 71.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.9 the Mustangs allow.
  • When Texas A&M-Commerce puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is averaging 92.8 points per game this season at home, which is 38 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (54.8).
  • The Lions surrender 67 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.4 in road games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 21.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Stonehill W 97-86 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 Denver L 71-61 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 Dallas Christian W 100-48 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/3/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/11/2023 Northern Colorado - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

