The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) face the SMU Mustangs (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Tommie Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kalen Williams: 12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 181st 71.6 Points Scored 70.3 205th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.6 323rd 312th 29.1 Rebounds 31.3 210th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.3 288th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.6 136th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

