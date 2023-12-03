Sunday's game that pits the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) versus the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 3.

Last time out, the Longhorns won on Wednesday 112-74 against Oral Roberts.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 112-74 victory against Oral Roberts in their last game on Wednesday. The Huskies head into this contest on the heels of a 71-63 victory against Kansas on Saturday. Taylor Jones' team-leading 27 points led the Longhorns in the victory. Paige Bueckers put up 22 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Huskies.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 96-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-42 win on November 23 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 123) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 128) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 142) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies beat the Maryland Terrapins (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in an 80-48 win on November 16 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins, but also tied for the 31st-most defeats.

UConn has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

The Longhorns have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 40) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 62) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 203) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 41.9 points per game. They're putting up 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 49.9 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 77.2 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (177th in college basketball). They have a +80 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

