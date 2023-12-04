Scan the injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3), which currently has four players listed, as the Jaguars ready for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM .

The Jaguars faced the Houston Texans in their last outing, winning 24-21.

The Bengals' most recent game finished in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are putting up 344.2 yards per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 20th on the other side of the ball with 342.4 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars are totaling 23.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.5 points per contest.

The Jaguars have the 11th-ranked passing offense this season (238.0 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 255.0 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville ranks 19th in rushing yards this year (106.2 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars have forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 18 times (20th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the NFL.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, ceding 389.3 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On offense, they rank 27th with 291.7 total yards per contest.

The Bengals are putting up 19.3 points per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 22.0 points per contest (21st-ranked) on defense.

The Bengals are generating 215.9 passing yards per contest on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 249.6 passing yards per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

Cincinnati has been unproductive on both offense and defense in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (75.8 per game) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed (139.6 per game).

The Bengals have excelled in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of +10 ranks second-best in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (eighth in league) and nine turnovers committed (first in league).

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

