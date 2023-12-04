Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joel Hanley light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley stats and insights
- Hanley is yet to score through five games this season.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hanley has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
