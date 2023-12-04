Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
Can we count on Mason Marchment scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- Marchment has scored in six of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- Marchment has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|14:18
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|14:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-2
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
