In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Roope Hintz to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 93 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.