The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the SMU Mustangs (3-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

UAPB is 2-2 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

SMU has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.1 points.

The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions give up.

When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.

When UAPB allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 2-0.

This season the Mustangs are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede.

The Golden Lions shoot 43.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs concede.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

20.3 PTS, 53 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tamia Jones: 11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

11.3 PTS, 3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Chantae Embry: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.2 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

