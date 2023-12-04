How to Watch the Stars vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, December 4, with the Lightning having dropped four consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Lightning's game against the Stars will air on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Lightning Additional Info
|Stars vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Lightning Prediction
|Stars vs Lightning Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Lightning Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|Lightning
|8-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 61 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|22
|11
|13
|24
|18
|8
|50.3%
|Jason Robertson
|22
|8
|14
|22
|16
|15
|-
|Roope Hintz
|21
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.5%
|Tyler Seguin
|22
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|54.7%
|Jamie Benn
|22
|5
|12
|17
|4
|16
|57.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 93 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- With 83 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's fourth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|24
|15
|25
|40
|29
|16
|0%
|Brayden Point
|25
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|25
|5
|20
|25
|17
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|10
|14
|24
|9
|3
|50.6%
|Brandon Hagel
|25
|10
|13
|23
|13
|7
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.