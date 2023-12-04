Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 4?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Thomas Harley going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Harley's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 2-0
Stars vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
