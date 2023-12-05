The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Pirates are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 41st.

The Bears score 92.8 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 66.7 the Pirates allow.

Baylor has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Bears played better at home last year, ceding 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

