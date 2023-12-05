How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (12-7) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 11-2 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.
- The Bucks score 15.6 more points per game (121.1) than the Knicks allow (105.5).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 105.5 points, it is 14-5.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Knicks' 110.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 120.1 points per game this season at home, which is two fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (122.1).
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.6.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this season, making 13.9 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage in away games.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (111.7 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are conceding less at home (103.2) than on the road (107.5).
- New York allows 103.2 points per game at home, and 107.5 away.
- At home the Knicks are picking up 23.1 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaQuan Jeffries
|Questionable
|Illness
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
