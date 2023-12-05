Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Coke County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.