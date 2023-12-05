Support your favorite local high school basketball team in El Paso County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trent High School at Moran High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Moran, TX

Moran, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Andress High School at DeSoto High School