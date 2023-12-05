Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fannin County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Savoy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avery High School at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.