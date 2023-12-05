Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fort Bend County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bush High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School - Fort Bend at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School - Austin at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
