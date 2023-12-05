Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Goliad County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Goliad County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomington High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
