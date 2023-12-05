Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guadalupe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Guadalupe County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guadalupe County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Navarro High School at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.