High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hale County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cotton Center High School at Lazbuddie High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

Lazbuddie, TX Conference: 1A -

TBD at Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Petersburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kress High School at Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Petersburg, TX Conference: 1A -

Plainview High School at Dumas High School