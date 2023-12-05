Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hidalgo County, Texas today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donna High School at Rio Grande City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

San Benito High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School