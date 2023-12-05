Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jack County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muenster High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.