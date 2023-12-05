Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kaufman County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kemp High School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Saline High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forney High School at Lamar High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
