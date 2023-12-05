Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamb County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lamb County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Lamb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springlake-Earth High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
